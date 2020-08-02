Bergeron, Dr. John N.
Dr. John N. Bergeron, 66, of Westerly, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born and raised in Central Falls, RI on April 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Norman R. and Therese F. (Frigon) Bergeron.
Growing up, the eldest son of eleven children, John stood out with his appetite for reading and learning, especially in science as he led his siblings in experiments that often caused mischief. He graduated magna cum laude with a Masters in Science from Brown University in 1977, later earning his Doctor of Internal Medicine from Brown University in 1983.
While completing his residency at RI Hospital, he fell in love with Joanne, a nurse on the MICU. He was a committed community doctor, caring for the underserved at Wood River Health Services for 37 years. His colleagues described him as "an astute physician and a tremendous diagnostician".
His fascination with understanding how all things worked drove his skills in construction and carpentry, renovating the family home and engineering creative solutions that rivaled those of experts. John raised his sons with his shared interests in technology, computers, and engineering.
Driven by a commitment to family, he connected with his French-Canadian roots by developing fluency in French, immersing himself in European culture with frequent travels with friends and family. An avid cyclist, some of his closest friendships were developed on the road as he participated in weekly community rides, walks, and bike tours across the country.
Throughout his life he remained a gentle spirit - modest, selfless, and dedicated to the service of others.
He was the loving husband of Joanne (Catanzaro) Bergeron with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Stephen (Gretchen Taubl) and their children Charlotte, Theodore, Griffin, Max; his son Thomas (Katherine Casey) and their children Ryan, Henry; his siblings Celine Bergeron (Jim Morris), Roberta Landry (Dave), David (Lydia), Claude (Geralyn), Denise Tiemissen (Tim), Paul (Theresa), Anne Martin (Greg), Norman (Susan), Daniel (Cheleasa), Philip Joel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Bergeron family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 AM at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Wood River Health Services, 823 Main St., Hope Valley, RI 02832.
