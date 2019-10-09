|
NAPOLILLO, JOHN "ANTHONY"
83, of Aborn Avenue, Warwick passed away October 5, 2019. He was the husband of the late Nancy (DiLorenzo) Napolillo.
Born in Providence and raised in the Silver Lake section, he was the son of the late Amato and Assunta (Boscia) Napolillo.
He worked at the Trudeau Center as a workshop supervisor for adults with special needs before retiring. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
John was a huge sports fan who loved The Celtics, The New England Patriots, and especially his beloved Red Sox. Finding multiple televisions blaring with simultaneous games running in his home was not abnormal.
He tremendously enjoyed gardening, was an avid organic gardener. He had mastered container gardening and planted vegetables until he wasn't able to walk anymore. He was nicknamed, "The Pepper King," for his variations of hot peppers that would bring even the bravest who dared to their knees.
He was the father of Edward, Laurie, and Joseph and the loving grandfather of Joseph, Morgan, and Dominic and his fur babies, Sylvester, Abby, and his longest, living well into her teens, appropriately named Angel. He was the brother of the late Joseph Cannalongo, Santo, Victor and John Napolillo, Albino Travaglio, Carmella Carr, Rose DiRusso and Irene Zito.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial, with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Blind Cat Rescue at blindcatrescue.com/donate. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019