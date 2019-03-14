Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
View Map
O'Hare, John
John M. O'Hare, 72 of Rumford passed into eternal life on March 12, 2019.
Mr. O'Hare was born in Pawtucket, the son of the late James H O'Hare and Mary (Dyer) O'Hare. John retired as a customer service representative for the Consumer Protection Unit of the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office. Prior to that John was the City Clerk for the City of East Providence.
He enjoyed his Irish Heritage, loved local politics and was a devout Catholic.
John is survived by his devoted friend Elizabeth A. Manning of Cranston.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for John on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 am in St. Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. His calling hours will be from 8:30am on Saturday morning in the church prior to the Mass. For online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
