BOYCE, JOHN P.
age 94, of Rumford, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with members of his family by his side. Born on August 5, 1925, in Lincoln, John was the son of George and Mildred (Partington) Boyce. John married Twyler M. Felch on June 14, 1947.
John enlisted in the United States Army following graduation from Cumberland High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army in World War II, as a member of the 36th "Texas Division", in campaigns in Italy and southern France where he was seriously wounded in combat operations against the armed forces of Nazi Germany. Following evacuation to the United States, John underwent extensive medical treatment for his injuries for two years at Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, MA. John received the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, Bronze Arrowhead and Combat Infantry Badge in recognition of service to his country. In 2009, the French government decorated John, "Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor", for his service in the liberation of France.
John graduated from Brown University in Providence in 1950. He enjoyed a nearly 40-year career with the Amica Mutual Insurance Company retiring as Vice President. John selflessly committed time to his wife, son, grandchildren and family members as well as numerous volunteer activities including 19 years coaching children in Little League baseball in the Rumford Little League; 36 years as Treasurer, Treasurer Emeritus and Deacon at Central Congregational Church in Providence. In 2002, the Rhode Island Foundation recognized John with the Feinstein Merit Award for his outstanding community service through volunteerism. John was an active member of Central Congregational Church (Providence) and organizations including Rising Sun Lodge #30, F. & A.M. of East Providence, Anawan Club (Rehoboth, MA), Hamilton House (Providence) and Highland Country Club (Attleboro, MA). He loved playing golf and card games with his friends, his son and relatives. John passionately pursued his hobby of woodworking through which he built and refinished numerous pieces of furniture which he generously gave to members of his family and to friends.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Twyler; his son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Christine (McDade); two grandchildren: Eryn Boyce and Daniel Boyce; his brother, George I. Boyce; and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert S. Boyce.
A Memorial Service in celebration of John's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell Street, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Central Congregational Church. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020