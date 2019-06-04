|
DePASQUALE, JOHN P.
of East Greenwich passed away peacefully at the age of 87. He was the husband of the late Joan A. (DeSano) DePasquale for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Emilio A. and Kathleen E. (Johnston) DePasquale.
John graduated from Classical High School, Brown University, and the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy. He was an All-State track athlete inducted into the Classical High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He honorably served on active duty in the Army as a medic. He operated DePasquale Pharmacy on Broadway, Providence for 55 years, a family owned business which had been founded by his father 30 years previously. John found working with public service most gratifying. He focused his public service in politics, volunteering on many political campaigns, working in state government, and was Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Thomas R. DiLuglio.
John is survived by his children, Stephen DePasquale and his wife Helen, Lauren Lamendola and her husband Steven, and Jonna Waicberg and her husband Sam. He also leaves his grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Stephanie, Derec, Lia, Julia, Nathan, Evan, and Melissa.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9 – 11AM at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence. The funeral service will be immediately following. Burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019