JOSEPHS, JOHN P.

82, of Wampanoag Trail, Barrington, died peacefully on March 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Mascena) Josephs. Born in Bristol, a son of the late Manuel and Eleanor (Miller) Josephs, he lived in Barrington for 56 years.

Mr. Josephs was Treasurer and Sr. Vice President of Union Wadding Co., Pawtucket for over 30 years.

John was a member of the National Association of Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Financial Executives International Association.

Mr. Josephs was a graduate of Bryant College Class of 1962. He was a United States Coast Guard Veteran.

John was an All-State second basemen at Colt Memorial High School, Bristol and was inducted into the Bristol Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. He enjoyed traveling to Disney World in Florida and New Hampshire with his family.

Besides his wife of 62 years, he was the devoted father of John Paul Josephs and his wife Maddie of Rumford, a son-in-law, Joseph Agresta of Lincoln and devoted grandfather of Andrew John Josephs of Boston, MA, Lindsay Thompson and her husband Noah of Swansea, MA, Michael Agresta of Providence, Matthew Agresta of Warwick and Lauren Josephs of Waltham, MA and a twin brother, Manuel Josephs of Falmouth, MA. He was the father of the late Susan Agresta and brother of the late Martha Merlino.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 9:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in John's memory to the Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI, 02903 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary