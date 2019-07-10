|
|
RENDINE, JOHN P.
of Lincoln, passed away suddenly on Friday July 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dalphyne "DeeDee" (Verdone) Rendine.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Angelo and Anna (Bucci) Rendine.
John worked in the truck industry since 1987 and for the past 29 years with Reading Truck Body. In 2003, Irv Suknow, the original Owner of Reading Truck Body, named John as the VP of Business Development, this was to be Irv's last official executive appointment.
Besides his wife he was the dear brother of Anthony Rendine and his wife Barbara of SanDiego, CA. and Joseph E. Rendine, Sr. and his wife Marie of Smithfield.
His funeral arrangements were private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019