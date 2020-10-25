Searles, John P. "Jack"

Passed away on October 22, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.

He was the loving husband, for 64 years, to Ann Carolyn (Collins) Searles .

Born in Pawtucket, RI he was the son of the late George Searles and Margaret (Hosey) Searles.

John proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1946 to 1948 and again from 1950 to 1951. After marrying the love of his life, John and Ann settled in Seekonk, MA where he served his community as a teacher, coach and a principal in the Seekonk School system for over 30 years.

John was a lover of all sports. He refereed football and basketball across Rhode Island and Massachusetts at both the High School and Collegiate level for more than 25 years. When he wasn't watching others play, he personally enjoyed playing tennis and golf. In his younger years John was an avid skier and hit the slopes all over New England, out west and occasionally Europe too!

John was a hard worker all his life, but it was spending quality time with his wife and family that he cherished most. He especially loved traveling and spending time with their amazing group of friends. When he wasn't on the run, John enjoyed a good book, a good joke and especially a good glass of Irish Whiskey.

Besides his loving wife, John leaves three children Sean P. Searles and his wife Diane of Acworth, GA, Kathryn L. Fraser and her husband John of Seekonk, MA, and Mark J. Searles and his wife Nicole of Barrington, RI. Predeceased by his grandson, Matthew H. Searles he also leaves seven grandchildren: Ryan, Samantha, J.D., Michaela, Sidney, Hailey & Maggie as well as great grand-daughter Leighton May.

Services and burial will be private. A celebration of Jack's life is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England

45 Gay Street Providence, RI 02905



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store