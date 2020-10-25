1/1
John P. "Jack" Searles
1928 - 2020
Searles, John P. "Jack"
Passed away on October 22, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI.
He was the loving husband, for 64 years, to Ann Carolyn (Collins) Searles .
Born in Pawtucket, RI he was the son of the late George Searles and Margaret (Hosey) Searles.
John proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1946 to 1948 and again from 1950 to 1951. After marrying the love of his life, John and Ann settled in Seekonk, MA where he served his community as a teacher, coach and a principal in the Seekonk School system for over 30 years.
John was a lover of all sports. He refereed football and basketball across Rhode Island and Massachusetts at both the High School and Collegiate level for more than 25 years. When he wasn't watching others play, he personally enjoyed playing tennis and golf. In his younger years John was an avid skier and hit the slopes all over New England, out west and occasionally Europe too!
John was a hard worker all his life, but it was spending quality time with his wife and family that he cherished most. He especially loved traveling and spending time with their amazing group of friends. When he wasn't on the run, John enjoyed a good book, a good joke and especially a good glass of Irish Whiskey.
Besides his loving wife, John leaves three children Sean P. Searles and his wife Diane of Acworth, GA, Kathryn L. Fraser and her husband John of Seekonk, MA, and Mark J. Searles and his wife Nicole of Barrington, RI. Predeceased by his grandson, Matthew H. Searles he also leaves seven grandchildren: Ryan, Samantha, J.D., Michaela, Sidney, Hailey & Maggie as well as great grand-daughter Leighton May.
Services and burial will be private. A celebration of Jack's life is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England
45 Gay Street Providence, RI 02905

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
I have fond memories working with Jack at the beginning of my teaching career at Anne C.Green and Pleasant Street Schools. He demanded a lot but made me a better teacher. He had a great sense of humor which was much needed some days. I also worked with Anne at North School too. Please accept my condolences .
Pat Jennings
Patricia Jennings
October 24, 2020
Many of us have fond memories of him as a mentor to many who went to SHS. I great example of a life well lived. So sorry for your loss.
Olive Sturtevant
October 24, 2020
So sad and very sorry for your loss to all the Searles family.
Lynn Lovett
October 23, 2020
RIP in peace MR Searles.
A wonderful man, demanded you give him your best and a great leader for young people. I’m glad I was blessed to be the recipient of his high expectations.
Bob Pardini
October 23, 2020
So sorry for Mr Searles family. He was a great man, tough, fair and honest. He was my principle way back in the day. May you rest in peace.....
Kristen DeBlasio
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Mr. Searles was a wonderful and kind to all of us during his days at Pleasant Street School. I remember him fondly and send my prayers along to the family. JoAnn Olin
JoAnn Olin
Student
October 23, 2020
Mr. Searles was a wonderful Assistant Principal at the Seekonk
Junior High when I was a student there. May he rest and peace and may God grant supernatural courage and strength to his family.
Anne (Grima) Mason
Student
October 23, 2020
I will always remember Mr. Searles as an awesome principal and friend. He taught us to be good citizens and how to conduct ourselves with respect. Rest in peace Mr. Searles. To the family, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Frank Grima and Family
Student
October 23, 2020
Uncle Jack, may you Rest In Peace... so many wonderful memories on Noble Street, especially on Christmas Eve... prayers and condolences to one of the best families on the planet...
Kevin Kaveny
Family
