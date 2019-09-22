Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
Burial
Following Services
Mt. St. Mary Cemetery
John Pacheco Obituary
PACHECO, JOHN
88, formerly of Jacksonia Dr., No. Providence, passed away peacefully September 18, 2019 at the Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner, MA. He was the husband of the late Cecile (Farias) Pacheco. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Manuel and Maria (Ribeiro) Pacheco.
He is survived by 4 children, Cathleen Marie Marotti and her husband Ralph, Pamela Jean Merhi and her husband Alex, Rodney Allen Pacheco and his wife Velina, and Brian Keith Pacheco and his wife Kerri; his daughter-in-law, Carole Rathbun Pacheco; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was the father of the late John Barry Pacheco, and the brother of the late Ernest Pacheco, Anthony Pacheco, Mary Zelinski and Deolinda George.
His funeral service will begin Friday, Sept. 27, at 10am in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with burial following at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4pm until 7pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
