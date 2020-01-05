|
|
KOCINCKI, JOHN PATRICK JR.,
51, passed away December 24, 2019 at a Bangor Hospital. He was born in Providence, RI, June 29, 1968 the son of John P. Sr. and Carol A. (Betters) Kocincki.
John grew up in Rhode Island and spent half his life in Providence. He and his family moved to Maine in 2002. He loved the outdoors and sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He is survived by his parents of Providence, RI; his beloved wife Susan (Sprague) Kocincki; 5 children, Heather Kocincki and fiancé David Hinojosa and Matthew Kocincki all of Machiasport, Maine, Holly Gallacher and husband, Matthew of Winterport, Maine, Cassondra Kocincki of FL., and stepdaughter, Amber Kennedy of Hancock, Maine; two grandchildren, Moira and Elias; sister, Carol Lisi of Providence, RI; niece and nephew, Brendon and Amber Lisi as well as other extended family.
Family and friends can pay respects on Monday, January 6, 2020, 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020