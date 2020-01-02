|
Petronelli, John
John Petronelli, 87, formerly of Scituate, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Sylvia (DelSanto) Petronelli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Anna (Perotti) Petronelli.
Mr. Petronelli was a US Army Veteran during the Korean War. He worked for the former Narragansett Brewery. After retirement, he worked as a self-employed carpenter.
He is survived by his children, Cathy Houlihan and husband Art of Westerly, Vincent Petronelli and wife Denise of Scituate and Michael Petronelli of Johnston. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer (Brent) Cottman, William Houlihan, Vincent Petronelli, Kaitlin (Joshua) Gonzalez, Gianna Petronelli, Anthony Petronelli and seven great grandchildren. He was the brother of Diane Chiello. He was also the grandfather of the late Joseph Houlihan and brother of the late Louis Petronelli, Jr.
His visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 9 AM in Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, with a service to follow at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020