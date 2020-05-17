|
|
Pilozzi, Jr., John
Of Johnston, RI and Spring Hill, FL, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at his Florida home.
Born June 23,1942 in Providence, son of the late John and Evelyn (Vallante) Pilozzi.
John was and inspector for the R.I. Department of Health for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, his weekly visits to the gas station, working in his yards and keeping his cars sparkling clean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Arlene (Verdecchia) his daughter Julie Pilozzi and her fiancé Rene Giroux of Providence, his son John III and his wife Nicole Pilozzi of Cranston, his sister and brother-in-law Annette and Robert Ferrara of Florida and Johnston, his beloved grandchildren Bryana, Michael and Samantha Pilozzi. John was also a beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020