John Ponte

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 1936 - 2020 JOHN P. PONTE You are now at home in heaven, Though we dearly miss you so. You will always be remembered, By those who loved you so. They say time heals all sorrow And helps us to forget But time so far has proved to us How much we miss you yet. No one can fill your vacant place. No length of time can heal our grief. Our love for you is far and deep. You left a place that no one can fill We love you, and always will. LOVE ALWAYS, YOUR WIFE JEAN, SONS JOHN, LOUIE AND MICHAEL, DAUGHTER GINA, GRANDSONS AND GRANDDAUGHTERS





