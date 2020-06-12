AUGAITIS, JOHN R.
75, of Hopkins Hill Rd., passed away at the Hope Health Hospice Center,
on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife Aline L. (Audette) Augaitis in 2010. Born in Danzig, Germany, he was a son of the late Joseph and Konstanciji (Stankeviciute) Augaitis his family fled Lithuania during World War II and they moved to the US when he was 7.
John was a computer technician at the Burroughs - Unisys Corporation before retiring from ADT. He was considered to be a "Jack of All Trades" and could fix anything. John served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. John was a World traveler, especially returning to his heritage country of Lithuania where he had family and friends. John enjoyed golf, reading, tomato gardening, spending time with his family and his cat "Timid".
He was the father of Melissa A. Augaitis, RN and her husband Sean Carmody (Ret. Det. Captain CPD) of Cranston, and Cheryl L Augaitis and her husband Wayne Moniz of West Greenwich. He was the brother of Lionus Augaitis of Lithuania and the late Joseph E. Augaitis.
His Funeral will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial followed by military honors, at 10 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich will be private. Visiting hours are Sunday evening 4 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915 (www.rispca.com) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.