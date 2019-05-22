The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893

COUPE, JOHN R. "Jack"
99, who died Monday, was the beloved husband of the late Christina E. (Fairley) Coupe.
Born in Johnston to Samuel J. and Florence (Shaw) Coupe, he was the brother of the late George, Herbert and Samuel Coupe Jr. A graduate of Cranston High School, he served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a storekeeper for the Grinnell Corp. for 28 years retiring in 1981.
He is survived by one nephew Robert Coupe (wife Helen) and one niece Donna Kilene (husband Dennis). He was predeceased by his nephew James Coupe, whose wife is Margaret "Peggy" Coupe.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday at 12:30 PM. Calling hours 11:30 – 12:30. Burial in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Complete obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
