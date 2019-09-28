Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
John R. Matera


1949 - 2019
John R. Matera Obituary
MATERA, JOHN R.
70, of Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence passed away September 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Rocco and Louise (Lancellotta) Matera.
John was employed by the City of Providence: Parks and Recreation Dept. for over 30 years before retiring.
He was the father of John R. Matera, Jr. and brother of George Matera and the late Domenic and Vincent Matera. He was also the former husband to Debra Matera.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
