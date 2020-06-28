John R. Pare
PARE, JOHN R.
83, of Spring Meadow Circle, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Crystal Lake Care Center in Pascoag. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Romblad) Pare. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, he was the son of the late Alexander and Marie Rose (Lavigne) Pare.
John graduated from West Warwick High School then served in the US Army in Germany where he specialized in Cold War Atomic Weaponry. After Honorable Army discharge, he enjoyed delivering dairy products to the community on his "milk truck" and took classes at New England Tech for electronics and went on to insurance and financial planning services, employed for 35 years at the John Hancock Company. John liked to travel, especially cruising, going to the park, reading, caring for his pet dogs and cats, and loved professional baseball and attending Paw Sox games with his family.
He was the father of Steven J. Pare and his wife Elizabeth of Hope Valley, Sandra M. Keppner and her husband Harold of Buffalo, NY, and step daughter Amy E. Gregoire of West Warwick. He was the grandfather of Jennifer Anderson (John) and Timothy S. Pare, Erin Keppner, Brianna Keppner, Hailey Keppner and great-grandfather of Elaina Anderson. John was predeceased by his twin sister Jeanne Theroux and Claire Pare
Visiting hours are Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, with a Service at 11 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
