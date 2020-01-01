|
|
SILVA, JOHN R.
81, of Rehoboth, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Eleanor M. (Rovinski) Silva.
He was the son of the late John S. and Anna (Waryas) Silva. Mr. Silva was a Senior Design Engineer and New Product Development Manager at Federal Products before he retired. Previously he was an Electronics Design Engineer at BIF with 4 design Patents. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mr. Silva was a 60 year member of the Greater Providence YMCA, a member of the Fox Point Soccer Hall of Fame, a member of the Bristol County Striper Club and a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Store. He was an avid fisherman and loved both salt water and fresh water fishing, shell fishing, clamming and going to Cobbs Camp in Maine. He enjoyed competitive ping pong. He loved his wife and family, country and gospel music, traveling to Siesta Key and Northern Maine, the New England Patriots and especially food!! Mr. Silva was a faithful communicant of St. Dominic's Church and will be remembered as a humble, honest, fair and private person.
Besides his wife he leaves two children, Jack Silva and his wife Kathy of Rehoboth, Stephanie Mitchell and her husband David of Swansea, three grandsons, John Kyle, Will and Sean Silva. He was the brother of the late Joan Curran.
His funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:00 am from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Dominic's Church, Swansea. Committal service will be held at Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 5-8. In lieu of flowers contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Dominic's Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020