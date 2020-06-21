Healey, John "Jack" Raymond90, of West Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Anne Patricia (Deignan) Healey. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late, James A. and Anna (Cronin) Healey.Jack was a member of the LaSalle Academy Graduating Class of 1947 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Bryant University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and married his beloved wife Anne in 1951. Jack and Anne enjoyed sixty-nine years of love and marriage. He worked as a Sales Representative for ABF Freight Lines until his retirement.Jack was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in West Warwick. He was also President of the Transportation Club of Rhode Island and enjoyed his winters in Florida at Lauderdale by the Sea. He had a wonderful personality and was always the life of the party. Jack will be greatly missed by all those who had the joy of knowing him.In addition to his wife Anne, he is survived by his devoted children, Nancy H. Bushee and her husband John of Saunderstown, and Gerilyn "Gess" Healey of Taos, NM.He was the brother of the late James Healey, Joseph Healey, Raymond Healey and Hope Conway.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence Street, West Warwick, RI 02893. Due to current health and safety regulations seating will be limited. Interment will be private and will take place at the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Ave, Providence, RI 02908 or VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, are greatly appreciated.