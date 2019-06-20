Home

49TH BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 1970-2019 JOHN M. REPOSA JR. We can't believe it is six years that you left us to live with the Lord. With each passing day you are always on our minds and in our hearts. You are and will always be loved and never will be foregotten. You will always be forever missed. You are gone from our hugs and kisses but never from our hearts, and we will always think of you forever. Much Love Always. MOM AND DAD XOXO
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019
