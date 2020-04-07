|
RICCI, JOHN, JR.
87, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at Fatima Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Viola "Evelyn" (Musumeci) Ricci, to whom he was married for 63 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Rose (DeSaint) Ricci.
John was the father of the late Barry J. Ricci, and his wife Lisa, and Debra Maio and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his cherished grandsons Christopher Ricci, Michael Ricci, Michael Gregory Maio, and his great-grandson Samuel John Ricci.
John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was an avid fan of the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and PC Friars Basketball. Fondly remembered for his wood working, backyard grilling, and infectious smile, John loved spending time with his family. He was a communicant of Mary Mother of Mankind Church in North Providence. He was a member of the North Providence Senior Center where he enjoyed bingo and playing cards.
Due to the current situation, his funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of John's son Barry, contributions may be made to Dr. Steven Toms Brain Tumor Research Fund at 139 Point Street, Providence, RI 02903, in John's memory. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020