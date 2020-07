SCANLAN, JOHN ROBERT "BOB"87, of Woodcrest Drive, Riverside, died peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Elaine M. (Annotti) Scanlan.Born in Providence, a son of the late John and Ethel (Fasteson) Scanlan, he lived in Riverside for 55 years.Mr. Scanlan was a business teacher for the Providence School Department for 34 years before retiring in 1990. He taught at Hope High School and Mt. Pleasant High School.Mr. Scanlan was a graduate of Bryant University Class of 1957 and received his Master's Degree from Boston University Class of 1965.Robert was a communicant and usher at St. Brendan Church for the past 55 years. He was a member of the parish's St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Forever Young Club.Mr. Scanlan was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.Besides his wife of fifty eight years, he is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Mascitti and her husband Perry of Arlington, WA; two sons, Robert J. Scanlan of Washington, DC and Stephen M. Scanlan and his wife Lori of Yorktown Heights, NY; a brother, Kenneth N. Scanlan of Cranston and three grandchildren, Michael, Brandon and Jenna. He was the father of the late Christopher Scanlan.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Monday July 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. A Private Burial will follow. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Mr. Scanlan's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Brendan Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI 02915 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com