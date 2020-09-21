DEGRAIDE, John Rogers
43, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was the husband of Tia (DeFelice) DeGraide.
He was born in Warwick on May 4, 1977, the son of Joseph and Judy (Rogers) DeGraide of Coventry.
Besides his wife and parents, he leaves his sister, Amy (DeGraide) Prisco and her spouse, Jeff, of East Greenwich; his niece and nephew, Gillian Prisco and Caleb Prisco; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Sousa) Rogers of Coventry, along with several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
For the memorial service details and full obituary, please visit www.potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
.