BAXTER, JOHN S. SR.
82, of Tockwotton, East Providence, died peacefully on October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Luther) Baxter.
Born in Augusta, Maine, a son of the late John P. and Florence (Buker) Baxter, he lived in East Providence for the past 18 years.
Mr. Baxter was a teacher for the Barrington School Department for 21 years. He also taught for the Richmond School Department for 7 years.
Mr. Baxter was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserve.
Besides his wife of twenty eight years, he is survived by a son, John S. Baxter Jr. and his wife Stephanie; two daughters, Kimberly M. Baxter and Karen E. Baxter and two grandsons.
His Funeral will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019