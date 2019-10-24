The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:30 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
1098 Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Baxter Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Baxter Sr. Obituary
BAXTER, JOHN S. SR.
82, of Tockwotton, East Providence, died peacefully on October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Luther) Baxter.
Born in Augusta, Maine, a son of the late John P. and Florence (Buker) Baxter, he lived in East Providence for the past 18 years.
Mr. Baxter was a teacher for the Barrington School Department for 21 years. He also taught for the Richmond School Department for 7 years.
Mr. Baxter was a veteran of the United States Naval Reserve.
Besides his wife of twenty eight years, he is survived by a son, John S. Baxter Jr. and his wife Stephanie; two daughters, Kimberly M. Baxter and Karen E. Baxter and two grandsons.
His Funeral will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford at 9 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now