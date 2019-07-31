Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
John Borek
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
John S. Borek


1935 - 2019
John S. Borek Obituary
BOREK, John S.
84, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Doris (Siuzdak) Borek. John is survived by his son, Gregg Borek, and daughter in-law, Nicole Borek of Huntsville, AL and his son, Mark Borek of Stoneham, MA, step-granddaughter, Robin Campbell of Mobile, AL, and his long-time companion, Eleanor Macari of North Providence.
He was a long-time resident of Pawtucket, and also lived in Norwich, CT for 16 years. John was a graduate of both Bryant College and Providence College. He enjoyed traveling and made multiple trips with friends and family to Florida, Aruba, and Hawaii.
VISITATION will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Full obituary visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
