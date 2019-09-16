|
Kacewicz, Dr. John S.
69, died peacefully on September 13th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Linda (Franchi) Kacewicz; his four children, Jennifer Carney and her husband, Peter; Michael Kacewicz; Laura Jackson and her husband Bryan; Kristin Clarke, and her husband Elliott; and his eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Garrett, Rowan, Jackson, Wesley, Wynn, Margot and Virginia. He was the son of the late John and Mildred Kacewicz and brother of James Kacewicz and his wife Lynne, and Janet Kacewicz.Jack was born in Providence and was a life long Rhode Islander. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School ('68), Boston College ('72), Boston University Dental School ('75) with a specialty in Orthodontics ('77). He was immensely proud of his Hawk and Eagle legacy and was a supporter of both Bishop Hendricken and Boston College, on the sidelines and beyond.
There was no denying Jack's love for the practice of Orthodontics. His dedication to the specialty went beyond the genuine care he had for his patients and his practices in East Greenwich and Coventry. Jack was a member of the Northeastern Society of Orthodontics (NESO) for over 30 years, heading up multiple committees and divisions throughout that time, including President. Through NESO and the AAO (American Association of Orthodontics) he worked tirelessly to promote national awareness of the importance of the practice of orthodontics, and the steps required to make orthodontics accessible to those in need.
A lifelong fan of Boston sports teams, Jack enjoyed cheering on the NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox with his family and friends. If he wasn't in the office and the sun was shining, chances are you would find him on the Bay -- sipping a Corona -- trying to catch the great one. His charm, humor and indomitable spirit will be enormously missed, and lovingly carried forward by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 18th, at 10:00 am, in Saint Paul Church, One Saint Paul Place, Cranston. Immediately following Mass, a reception celebrating Jack's life will be held at Warwick Country Club, 394 Narragansett Bay Avenue, Warwick, RI, to which all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bishop Hendricken "For the Boys" Fund [2615 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02889] in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019