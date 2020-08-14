MALLINSON, John S.
Cumberland,
It is with great sadness the family of John Mallinson announces his sudden passing on Sunday August 9th at his home in Cumberland Rhode Island. He was 61 years old. John was the second son and third child of Carolyn Mallinson and William Mallinson. He was able to share his final moments with his beloved wife Cathy by his side.
His career spanned almost 40 years in software development, design, and management with his latest employer being Broadcom. John got to travel the world for his work, including frequent stops over the continental US and in Hawaii, and many points in Europe. He was extremely accomplished and well-respected by his peers across the globe.
John loved his family and he loved his new family, Cathy's clan – the Iverson's. After being a bachelor for most of his life, John met the love of his life over 15 years ago. A long courtship followed by a beautiful wedding in 2016. Cathy and John truly enjoyed traveling, sitting poolside, and just hanging out together. He was truly blessed to have Cathy for the last part of his life.
John was predeceased by his parents Carolyn and Bill Mallinson. He is survived by his wife Cathy (Iverson) Mallinson and all of the Iverson family, his sister Ann Canole (Pete), his brother Jim Mallinson (Tracy), and his brother Bill Mallinson (Tobi), his nieces Emily and Laura Canole, and his nephews Jake Mallinson, and Bennett Mallinson. He will be profoundly missed by his many friends and co-workers who enjoyed his company, sense of humor, and sharp wit.
John's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, beginning with Visiting Hours from 9 AM to 11 AM followed by a Prayer Service at 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Whitman, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Signature Healthcare, 680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com