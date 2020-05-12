Home

St Patrick's Church
244 Smith St
Providence, RI 02905
(401) 274-9245
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Patrick Church
John S. Tarczuk Obituary
TARCZUK, JOHN S.
69, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 39 years of Carol A. (Ondrasek) Tarczuk. Born in Providence, a son of the late John S. and Gloria M. (Cordon) Tarczuk. John was employed as a gas station manager and had been employed with Warren Oil and Deblois Oil. He was the loving brother of Edward P. (Barbara) Tarczuk, Raymond W. (Anne) Tarczuk, Karen (James) Hayes, Donna (Marshall) Howard, and the late Anita L. Tarczuk. He also leaves eleven nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St. Patrick Church, Providence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
