The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Woodruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Woodruff Jr.


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John S. Woodruff Jr. Obituary
WOODRUFF, JR., JOHN S.
John Steven Woodruff, Jr., age 34 of Coventry, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Warwick, RI, he was the beloved son of John S. Woodruff, Sr., and JoAnn (Riel) Langford. Johnny, as he was known by his family and friends. was a graduate of Coventry High School and was formerly employed as an outside machinist at Electric Boat. He was an avid fisherman. From a very young age, he learned all that he could at his father's side about fishing. He was a lover of sports which included all of the New England Sports teams, his favorite being the Boston Red Sox, the love for the game was inherited from his late grandmother. He also shared a strong bond with his father and his son for various motorsports. Besides his parents, he is survived by his two loving children Benjamin and Skyla Woodruff. He also leaves his two sisters Nicole Foley and her husband Tim and Toni Langford. He also leaves his niece and nephew Giuliana and Nathan Foley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00- 7:00 pm, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave, West Warwick, RI 02893. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now