WOODRUFF, JR., JOHN S.

John Steven Woodruff, Jr., age 34 of Coventry, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Warwick, RI, he was the beloved son of John S. Woodruff, Sr., and JoAnn (Riel) Langford. Johnny, as he was known by his family and friends. was a graduate of Coventry High School and was formerly employed as an outside machinist at Electric Boat. He was an avid fisherman. From a very young age, he learned all that he could at his father's side about fishing. He was a lover of sports which included all of the New England Sports teams, his favorite being the Boston Red Sox, the love for the game was inherited from his late grandmother. He also shared a strong bond with his father and his son for various motorsports. Besides his parents, he is survived by his two loving children Benjamin and Skyla Woodruff. He also leaves his two sisters Nicole Foley and her husband Tim and Toni Langford. He also leaves his niece and nephew Giuliana and Nathan Foley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00- 7:00 pm, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave, West Warwick, RI 02893. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary