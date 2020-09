Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, JR., John "Richie"

on Sunday, September 13, 2020, John Smith, retired East Providence Firefighter, passed away at age 75 at his summer residence in West Greenwich. He is servived by his wife Louise, sons Michael, Paul (Alice), Kenneth, grandchildren Alexus, Michael, Cynthia, Olivia, Shawn and his sister Joyce Branca (Frank). There will be no services at this time. He will be missed.



