John Souza Obituary
Souza, John
John J. Souza, 65, of Riverside, and formerly of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Dorianne "Dodie" (Ferrara) Souza.
His funeral will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 8:30 am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 500 Metacom Ave, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Calling hours are THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 2019 from 4-7pm and Friday MORNING from 8:30-9:30am.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
