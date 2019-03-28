ADAMS, JOHN STAFFORD

76, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (McGarry) Adams with whom he would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on May 6th.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Sedgwick Steele Adams and the late Harriet Janet (Mills) Adams.

John was a banker and Trust Officer for 26 years, retiring from Bank of America in 1995. Previously he worked for the former RI Hospital Trust Bank.

For 30 years he served in the U.S. Coast Guard retiring as a Commander in the USCGR at Station Castle Hill in Newport.

He was a member of The Mayflower Descendants, The Jamestown Society and the Sons of the American Revolution Founders & Patriots. He was a past president & current treasurer of the Cranston High Schools Athletic Scholarship Fund.

He enjoyed golf, sailing and time at Bonnet Shores Beach Club. John loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Julie Granshaw (husband Timothy) & John Sedgwick Adams (wife Rhonda); four grandchildren: Trent Valentino Granshaw, Olivia Chiara Granshaw, Jessica Rose Adams & Brooke Eryn Adams; one brother, Robert Matthews Adams; one niece, Aleesa A. Haro (husband Chris) and one nephew, Curtis Sedgwick Adams (wife Valarie).

Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Saturday, March 30 at 10 AM. Calling hours Friday, March 29 from 4-7 PM. Burial with military honors will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.

"In honor of Dr. Nancy E. Kemeny, a medical oncologist with a special expertise in developing new chemotherapy regimens for colorectal cancer, donations in his memory may be made to: Attn: Emily Carter, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of John Stafford Adams. Donations may also be made online at https://giving.mskcc.org.

Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary