NORRIS, JOHN STEPHEN
82, of Wakefield, RI and Popponesset Beach, MA passed away peacefully on October, 5. John was born September 1, 1937 in Boston, Ma. After graduating from Brookline High School, he attended Kimball Union Academy and graduated from Norwich University class of '60 where he was one of the last 12 letterman scholar athletes. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Gail (Carolan) Norris for 57 years. Together they had two children, Carolan and Jay who were the center of his life. John was loved by all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. He will always be remembered for creating nicknames for those he loved. John was the head baseball coach and professor at the University of Rhode Island. After retiring he enjoyed time with family, golfing, and reveling in his three grandchildren's activities. John is survived by his loving children; Carolan Gail Norris of Providence, RI and Jay and Mary Norris of Cumming, GA, his adoring grandchildren Carolan Winters and Ali Little and the late Stephen MacGregor Norris. He is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Reddish and Nancy Varnum and the late Thomas Norris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10 at 11am at St. Francis of Assisi 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. Burial will take place Friday, October 11 at 11am at Holyhood Cemetery, 584 Heath Street, Brookline, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the at or to Norwich University in memory of John Stephen Norris '60 care of the Development Office 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663. https://alumni.norwich.edu/give/JohnStephenNorris. For guestbook and condolences, averytsortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 7, 2019