CAVANAUGH JR., JOHN T.,
91, of East Greenwich and formerly of Coventry, passed away February 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara E. (Inman) Cavanaugh. He is survived by sons, Michael J. Cavanaugh and Scott E. Cavanaugh (Arleen); grandson, Braeden E. Cavanaugh; and siblings, Russell Cavanaugh and Mary Marshall.
Committal prayers and military honors will be held Tuesday, February 26th at 10:00am at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Monday, February 25th 5-8pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019