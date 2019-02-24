Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
John Cavanaugh
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
John T. Cavanaugh Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Cavanaugh Jr. Obituary
CAVANAUGH JR., JOHN T.,
91, of East Greenwich and formerly of Coventry, passed away February 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara E. (Inman) Cavanaugh. He is survived by sons, Michael J. Cavanaugh and Scott E. Cavanaugh (Arleen); grandson, Braeden E. Cavanaugh; and siblings, Russell Cavanaugh and Mary Marshall.
Committal prayers and military honors will be held Tuesday, February 26th at 10:00am at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Monday, February 25th 5-8pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
