DWYER, JOHN T., III
85, of South Kingstown, formerly of Newport, RI and York Beach, Maine passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in South Kingstown. Son of John T. Dwyer II and Wilmoth (Johnson) Dwyer, beloved husband of Jane (Erban) Dwyer. Devoted father of daughters Taura Dwyer and Erin Dwyer, son John T. Dwyer IV; former husband of Sally Emmett Dwyer, all of Aquidneck Island. Stepfather of Elizabeth Kearns and the late Megan M. Yakey; proud grandfather of Joshua Bowen, Abigail Yakey, and the late Dylan Gatta. Brother of the late Richard S. Dwyer, Mary Hedges, and W. Kathryn Mead. John taught in Portsmouth and was active in NEARI. Calling hours Wednesday, January 8, from 3 – 5 PM, Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02888. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. For full obituary, visit barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020