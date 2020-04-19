|
|
EDGE, JOHN T.
91, of Sandra Drive, Bristol, died peacefully on April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late June (St. Germain) Edge.
He is survived by a son, John T. Edge Jr. of Bristol; two daughters, Elizabeth J. Edge of Oak Bluffs, MA and Lauren T. Edge of Bristol; a brother, James G. Edge of Virginia Beach, VA.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Stephen Edge and brother of the late Charles W. Edge.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment with Military Honors will be held at an appropriate future date. Arrangements by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020