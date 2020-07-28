1/1
John T. Kelleher
1938 - 2020
KELLEHER, John T.
82, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Ferrari) Kelleher for 61 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John J. and Rose (O'Rourke) Kelleher.
John attended the former Holy Name School, Providence, LaSalle Academy, and Providence College, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army and then began a career with CVS, where he became the Support Services Manager at CVS Corporate Headquarters for many years until his retirement.
John was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Seekonk where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was also a longtime member of the parish's council of the Knights of Columbus. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather who will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched over the past 82 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves three daughters, Kileen Mitchell and her husband, David, of Rehoboth, Patricia Lucci and her husband, Steven, of Coventry and Anne-Marie Bresnahan and her husband, Thomas, of Attleboro; six grandchildren, Kelly, Kristen, David, Jr., Ann-Marie, Alexa and Mitchell. He was the brother of the late Joseph Kelleher, Rev. James Kelleher and Edwin Kelleher.
Relative and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
July 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Jackie, of the great Kelleher family of Holy Name. Many fine memories of playing with him and his brother in his backyard and on the HNS teams. Condolences to all his family.
Jim Cooney
Friend
July 27, 2020
Thanks to everyone for their love and support during this difficult time, Dad was loved by so many! He was a true gentleman in every sense and kind in every way. I will try to be more like him in the years to come. Love and miss you so much Dad.
Patti Lucci
Family
