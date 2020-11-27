1/1
John T. Myers
MYERS, JOHN T.
90, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ellen M. (Goodwin) Myers.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late, William H. and Mary C. (Morris) Myers.
John proudly served his country as a soldier in the US Army in Asia during the Korean War. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and Providence College. John was the Administrator for the Department of Education for the State of RI. Subsequently, he served as the Archivist for the City of Providence, retiring just shy of his 80th birthday.
Besides his wife of 63 years, John is survived by his children, Mary Catherine Huffiness (Don) of Dallas, TX, Jane Degnan (Joe) of Narragansett, RI, Thomas of Denver, CO, Edward (Beth-ann) of Narragansett, RI, Kathleen E. Cotton (Christopher) of Franklin, TN, Michael (Giselle) of Guaynabo, PR, and Daniel (Brooke) of Wheaton, IL. John leaves behind 23 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. John also leaves two brothers, Fr. Edward Myers, OP, of Providence College, and William Myers of North Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 am in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to: Rhode Island Right to Life, 266 Smith St., Providence, RI 02908. To leave online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
