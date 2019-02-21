|
WHALEN, JOHN T. "JACK"
69, of Barbara Lane, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Fagundes) Whalen to whom he was married 45 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William V. and Elizabeth (O'Loughlin) Whalen. Jack worked for McLaughlin & Moran for over 35 years and was a member of the Teamsters, Local 251. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the East Providence Elks, Lodge 2337 and was also Chairman of the 365 Club for handicapped children at the East Providence Elks. He was a member of the Warren German American Club and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Jack always enjoyed spending time with his family and taking vacations with his buddies, but his biggest joy was his grandsons. He always attended all of their sporting events and activities and enjoyed making them breakfast. He will be greatly missed.
Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Kelly J. Thiboutot and her husband Chad of Swansea and Kerri L. Stepien and her husband Marc of Rochdale, MA., one sister, Maureen Whalen of Swansea, four grandsons, Jeremy, Dylan, Brady and Jake, one step grandson, Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William V. Whalen.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in St. Dominic's Church, 1277 Grand Army Highway, Swansea. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery, Warren. Calling hours Friday 5-8. Contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019