Home

POWERED BY

Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moylan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas "Tom" Moylan


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas "Tom" Moylan Obituary
Moylan, John Thomas "Tom"
John Thomas "Tom" Moylan, 85, of Pensacola, FL, peacefully passed away with his daughters, Pamela A. Basham and Debra A. Fine, present on May 4, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife of 57 years, Helen S. Moylan.
Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late James John Moylan and Marion Elizabeth Bosley Moylan. Tom retired from IBM and was an avid guitarist and golfer. He was known for his unwavering love and devotion to friends and family.
He is survived by his children, John T. Moylan (Carla), Debra A. Fine (Jim), and Pamela A. Basham (the late, Byron); grandchildren, John T., III and Kelly Moylan, Deanna and Lea Basham and Daniel Fine; sister, Peg Marceno-Seibert; and five great-grandchildren.
To honor Tom's final wishes there will be no memorial service held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 421 Oak Ave., Panama City, FL 32401.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -