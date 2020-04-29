Home

POWERED BY

Services
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
For more information about
John Towne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Towne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Towne


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Towne Obituary
Towne, John "Jack"
John "Jack" Towne, died on April 17, 2020 of COVID-19 at the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough, Maine. Jack was born on September 18, 1928 in Providence, RI and spent his very early years in coastal Upper Port La Tour, Nova Scotia. His family moved back to RI when he was 10, where he attended East Providence schools.
During high school, Jack's first jobs were working on the tugs in Narragansett Bay and working for Providence Steamboat Company. At age 18, Jack spent 4 days in a lifeboat during a storm off Newfoundland when the cargo vessel he had been on caught fire. The following year he was back at sea working on Atlantic Refining Company tankers until earning his First-Class Pilots License in 1955 - the same year he wed his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn Beckett. "Pilot" Jack Towne then spent 19 years piloting at Newport Naval Base, where he was eventually promoted to Chief Pilot - having handled approximately 6,000 Naval vessels of different types and sizes. In 1974, he moved his family from Middletown, RI to Maine, where the majority of his 11 years of piloting were aboard nuclear submarines at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.
The following quote by famed steamboat pilot Mark Twain, aptly captures Jack's character: "A pilot must have a memory developed to absolute perfection. But there are two higher qualities that he must also have. He must have good and quick judgement and decision, and a cool, calm courage that no peril can shake."
Jack was predeceased by Marilyn two years ago. They shared a lifetime of adventures both on shore and on the water in their "Patch-O-Blue". Jack is survived by his brothers Ellsworth "JR" and David. Jack is also survived by his children: Stephen Towne, Debra Burns, Ronald Towne, as well as their families.
A celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date when the COVID crisis is over.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. To view updated service information as it becomes available and to leave online condolences please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -