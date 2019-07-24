|
TURCHETTA, DR. JOHN
82 of Warwick, RI and Naples FL passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a long struggle with complications from a stroke.
Born at home in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Providence on August 9th, 1936, "Sonny" was the youngest child of Antonetta "Netty" and John Turchetta and had 2 sisters, the late Norma Marcantonio and Dorothy "Dottie" Macksoud. John graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and from St. Louis University Dental School in 1959. Working after school and summers at his father's oil business and gas station, John's polite demeanor and shining work ethic clearly impressed fellow St. Bartholomew's parish member, Dr. Vincent A. Cianci – and let him coax his daughter, Carol, to invite this nice young man to her 16th birthday party. The rest is history.
Married in 1959, John and Carol would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this August 1st. They started their life in Newport, RI where he served in the Navy as a lieutenant for 1960-1962. They began their family there – first with Tamara, and then Jay (married to Kathie Sullivan). They then moved to New Jersey where he completed his degree in Orthodontics at Fairleigh Dickinson with the distinction of most outstanding student of their class of 1964. After graduation, they moved to Warwick completing their clan with Todd (married to Jennifer Edwards), Brad (married to Cathy Soyka), and Holly (married to Ling Li). They have been a fixture across the street from the Warwick Heights Tennis Club where they are members and he was a long-serving president.
He was also the Founder and first President of the Rhode Island Association of Orthodontists. He was an avid sportsman – honing his skills to highly competitive levels in skiing, sailing, tennis, and golf. He was a longstanding member and club champion at the Quidnessett and Windstar on Naples Bay golf clubs.
He was always the consummate professional, devoted husband and hero by example to his 5 children and 17 grandchildren (Jonathan, Gabe, Lukas, Emma, Isabella, Jake, AJ, Jack, Sophia, Charlie, Sammy, Willie, Finn, Grace, Sarah, Camryn, Lua). His charm, humor and indomitable spirit will be sorely missed, deeply embraced, and lovingly carried forward by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27th at 11:30am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Entombment and military honors will be in St Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours: Friday, July 26th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. John was appreciative of the help and great care he received from all of his many caregivers and physical therapists, especially those from URI Physical Therapy Department. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to that facility – URI Foundation, 25 West Independence Way, Kingston, RI 02881….401.874.5001 – as a gesture of gratitude on his behalf.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019