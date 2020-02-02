Home

John V. Colan

John V. Colan Obituary
COLAN, JOHN V.
age 90, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick.
Born in Providence, the son of the late William and Mary (Zilinskas) Colan, he lived in Warwick since 1972. He was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, BFA '55.
He is survived by two sons, John W. Colan of Chelsea, MA, and Douglas A. Colan of Warwick. He was the youngest brother of the late Agatha Williams, Euphemia "Dot" Anderson, and Anna Hulcup.
His funeral services will be private. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
