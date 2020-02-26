|
|
BRENNAN, JOHN W., JR.
68, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan E. (Foley) Brennan. Born in Niskayuna, New York, he was a son of the late John W. Brennan, Sr. and Dora E. (Green) Brennan.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 AM in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or, The National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Ste. 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020