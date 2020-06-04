Comello, Sr., John W.
82, of Putnam Pike, Greenville died Friday May 29th. Husband of Ruth C. (Hinckley) Comello. They had been married 61 years.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, John W. Comello, Jr. of North Providence, Alan A. Comello and his companion Kristen Boie of North Scituate and Susan Principe and her husband Joseph of Foster. He was the grandfather of Joseph and Jessica Principe and the great-grandfather of Caleb. Brother of the late Mary, Rita Clara, Ann, Anna, Albert and Anthony.
His funeral will be private due to COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial was in St. Ann's Cemetery. For complete obituary, please see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.