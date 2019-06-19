|
|
CUMMINGS, JOHN W.
57 of Clearwater Florida, and formerly of Westerly, died June 6, 2019. He is survived by his husband Sal Manzanares; a daughter Mary of Horicon WI; a son Thomas and his wife Missy of Clearwater FL; three brothers Jim Cummings and his wife Barbara, Brian Cummings, and Mike Cummings of RI; a grandson Tyler Mitsko of Horicon WI. As well as Trish Powers, Dorothy Cummings, Kelly Cummings,; and three nieces and a nephew. John served in the United States Army from 1979-1982. He began his career as a Police Officer for the Town of Charlestown in 1982. John later accepted a position for a Police Department in Wisconsin where he worked for a few years. He returned to the Charlestown Police Department and retired in 2004. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Cummings whom he joins in heaven. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday June, 22 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home from 11am-1pm with an Honor Guard provided by the Charlestown Police Department. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019