ABEDON, JON
1/25/1957 to 11/5/2019
Beloved son, brother and friend.
Son of Paula Jean Levin and Herbert Joseph Abedon. Jon was born January 25th, 1957. He was the first of 3 boys. Jon had an intuitive understanding of many things scientific and electronic. As a boy of 9, he taught himself to build a radio from a pile of parts. Ultimately, he put his grasp of science towards helping others. He graduated from Curry College with two bachelor's degrees, psychology and nursing. His vocation was nursing, and he worked for many years in the ER at Mount Auburn Hospital and McLean Hospital in Boston. However, his avocation and true love was photography. He could capture light and manipulate that light in the darkroom, the pre-digital kind of darkroom, that was magical. His darkroom skills were such that he was sought out by many fine art and commercial artists to print their work for them. In that way, not only were his own prints in shows, but images of others he brought to life were published in the shows of others and in magazines of the day.
Jon loved and was loved by animals. Together with Julia Burke they had two wonderful standard poodles, Lila and Nina. Jon would glow in their presence and they in his.
Jon had his share of struggles and challenges. Through it all he remained a kind, generous and loving person. Jon was insightful, funny, interesting, provocative and an engaging companion and conversationalist. He will be missed greatly.
Jon was preceded in death by his adored mother Paula.
Jon leaves behind a loving ex-wife Julia; brothers who love him with all their hearts, Robert and Stephen; his father Herbert; nieces Lillian, Mali, Rivka; and nephew Yehuda.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Thursday, November 7th at 9:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence with burial to follow in Crawford Street Memorial Park, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The New England Humane Society, 2606 Bronco Highway, Harrisville, RI 02830. Shiva will be held at the home of Barbara Rosenbaum following burial. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2019