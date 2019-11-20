Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Metacomet Golf Club
500 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Jon Volatile Obituary
VOLATILE, JON
51, of Smithfield, RI passed away suddenly on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was a graduate of Bryant University. Jon was the CEO of SecurityRI.
Son of John Volatile (wife Mary) and Jean (Maio) Dionne (husband Maurice), he is survived by his loving family Denise, son Cameron, sister Nadine, niece Ava: Denise's children, Gian, Jourdan and Brenden, five cherished grandchildren and stepsisters, Jennifer, Tammy and Dena.
His funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Metacomet Golf Club, 500 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, East Providence, from 1:00 -4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite # 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 OR Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
