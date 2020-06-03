MILLER, JONATHAN B
MBA, 36, formerly of East Providence, died peacefully at home on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, a beloved son of Dr. Kevin G. Miller and Janet G. (Bianco) Miller of Rumford, he lived in Pawtucket for the past four years.
Jon was born 5 weeks premature with gastroschisis, spent 2-1/2 years in the hospital enduring countless surgeries and procedures. He was one of the first children discharged home on Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) IV feedings.
Jon received TPN for 26 years at which point he decided to discontinue TPN due to the many associated complications. His doctor gave him 2 months to live in 2009. He beat the odds for 11 years until his body recently was exhausted. His spirit was vibrant and full of life despite his difficult medical journey. Jon always had a smile on his face, never complained, and made a point to thank all of his healthcare workers no matter what shape he was in. He truly was an inspiration to all who knew him.
In 1994, he received the Lifeline Child of the Year Award in Memphis. This is a national award given to an inspirational child who exemplifies strength and courage. As a teenager, Jon and his Dad traveled to Washington, DC and met with senators to discuss the importance of removing pre-existing medical condition clauses in healthcare insurance policies. He also traveled to Washington, DC and participated in the National March for Life with St. Brendan's CYO. In honor of Jonathan, his parents created the "Courage Award". This award was presented to East Providence students who demonstrated outstanding courage due to challenging circumstances in their lives. Over 150 children have been honored with this award.
Jon was a 2002 graduate of East Providence High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Johnson & Wales University, and in 2009 earned an MBA in Global Business Leadership, also from Johnson & Wales University.
Jonathan was a real estate property manager, an office administrator for Miller Chiropractic in East Providence, and enjoyed being an Uber driver.
Jon was a stock market whiz, a car enthusiast, and enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, reading, going out to breakfast, and spending time with family and friends. He would do anything for anybody and was always the first to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by many.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by two sisters, Chelsea M. Apanovitch, DPT and her husband Austin Apanovitch, Esq. of Glastonbury, CT and Courtney B. Miller, MD and her fiancé Andrew Wall, MD of Winooski, VT; a brother, Anthony F. Miller of Rumford; paternal grandparents, David K. Miller and Diane V. (Wille) Miller of Sea Girt, NJ and several uncles, aunts, cousins, Godchildren, and cherished friends. He was the beloved grandson of the late Frank J. Bianco and Gloria L. (Barkett) Bianco.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout the years, Nutrishare, the CVS pharmacy staff in Rumford, the staff from Hope Health Hospice Care, the Catholic priests who provided spiritual support, and especially Father Marcel Taillon for his love, support and friendship with Jon for decades.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Saturday June 6th at 11:00 AM, which will also be live streamed on the church's website (stbren.com). Burial will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Ave., Riverside on Friday June 5th from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM while observing current social distance restrictions, only fifteen visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Jonathan's memory to the Oley Foundation, 99 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY, 12054 would be deeply appreciated.
MBA, 36, formerly of East Providence, died peacefully at home on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, a beloved son of Dr. Kevin G. Miller and Janet G. (Bianco) Miller of Rumford, he lived in Pawtucket for the past four years.
Jon was born 5 weeks premature with gastroschisis, spent 2-1/2 years in the hospital enduring countless surgeries and procedures. He was one of the first children discharged home on Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) IV feedings.
Jon received TPN for 26 years at which point he decided to discontinue TPN due to the many associated complications. His doctor gave him 2 months to live in 2009. He beat the odds for 11 years until his body recently was exhausted. His spirit was vibrant and full of life despite his difficult medical journey. Jon always had a smile on his face, never complained, and made a point to thank all of his healthcare workers no matter what shape he was in. He truly was an inspiration to all who knew him.
In 1994, he received the Lifeline Child of the Year Award in Memphis. This is a national award given to an inspirational child who exemplifies strength and courage. As a teenager, Jon and his Dad traveled to Washington, DC and met with senators to discuss the importance of removing pre-existing medical condition clauses in healthcare insurance policies. He also traveled to Washington, DC and participated in the National March for Life with St. Brendan's CYO. In honor of Jonathan, his parents created the "Courage Award". This award was presented to East Providence students who demonstrated outstanding courage due to challenging circumstances in their lives. Over 150 children have been honored with this award.
Jon was a 2002 graduate of East Providence High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Johnson & Wales University, and in 2009 earned an MBA in Global Business Leadership, also from Johnson & Wales University.
Jonathan was a real estate property manager, an office administrator for Miller Chiropractic in East Providence, and enjoyed being an Uber driver.
Jon was a stock market whiz, a car enthusiast, and enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, reading, going out to breakfast, and spending time with family and friends. He would do anything for anybody and was always the first to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by many.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by two sisters, Chelsea M. Apanovitch, DPT and her husband Austin Apanovitch, Esq. of Glastonbury, CT and Courtney B. Miller, MD and her fiancé Andrew Wall, MD of Winooski, VT; a brother, Anthony F. Miller of Rumford; paternal grandparents, David K. Miller and Diane V. (Wille) Miller of Sea Girt, NJ and several uncles, aunts, cousins, Godchildren, and cherished friends. He was the beloved grandson of the late Frank J. Bianco and Gloria L. (Barkett) Bianco.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout the years, Nutrishare, the CVS pharmacy staff in Rumford, the staff from Hope Health Hospice Care, the Catholic priests who provided spiritual support, and especially Father Marcel Taillon for his love, support and friendship with Jon for decades.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Saturday June 6th at 11:00 AM, which will also be live streamed on the church's website (stbren.com). Burial will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Ave., Riverside on Friday June 5th from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM while observing current social distance restrictions, only fifteen visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Jonathan's memory to the Oley Foundation, 99 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY, 12054 would be deeply appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.