Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Lindberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Scott Lindberg


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Scott Lindberg Obituary
Lindberg, Jonathan Scott
25, of Cranston, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a beloved son of Brian K. and Kimberly S. (Burr) Lindberg.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his siblings, Richard D. Burr and Haylee R. Lindberg, his maternal grandparents, David L. and Sharon A. Burr of Warwick, his paternal grandparents, Donald and Joan O. Lindberg, his nephew, Richard Burr, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at THE URQUHARTMURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation prior to the service from 9-11AM. Interment will be private.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -