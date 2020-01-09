|
|
Lindberg, Jonathan Scott
25, of Cranston, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a beloved son of Brian K. and Kimberly S. (Burr) Lindberg.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his siblings, Richard D. Burr and Haylee R. Lindberg, his maternal grandparents, David L. and Sharon A. Burr of Warwick, his paternal grandparents, Donald and Joan O. Lindberg, his nephew, Richard Burr, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at THE URQUHARTMURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation prior to the service from 9-11AM. Interment will be private.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020